Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Expands By 60.5%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of WDI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 350,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,754. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.