Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Expands By 60.5%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WDI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 350,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,754. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 141.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 149,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000.

