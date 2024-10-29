Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Grows By 44.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 52,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

