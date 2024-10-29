Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.23 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.310 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Up 11.7 %

SSTK stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 1,070,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

