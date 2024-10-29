Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $275.81 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,400.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00534270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00101070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00228253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00072120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.