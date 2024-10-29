Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,742,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,583,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.54. The company has a market capitalization of $832.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

