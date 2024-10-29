Sicart Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 274,801 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,804,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.88. The company had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $331.91.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.