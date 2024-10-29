Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €49.38 ($53.67) and last traded at €49.38 ($53.67). 608,024 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.32 ($55.78).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

