Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

