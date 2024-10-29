Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

