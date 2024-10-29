Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.51 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a market capitalization of $842.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

