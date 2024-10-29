Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TXN opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91. The company has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.