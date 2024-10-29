SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.