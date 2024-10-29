SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
SolarWinds stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
