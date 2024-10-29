Solid State (LON:SOLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.80), with a volume of 103718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.92).

Solid State Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 883.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,446.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Solid State alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £88,050.60 ($114,188.30). In other news, insider Gary Marsh bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £20,146.56 ($26,127.04). Also, insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £88,050.60 ($114,188.30). Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $22,406,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.