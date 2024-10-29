Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.4 %

SON opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

