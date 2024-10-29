Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 301471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

