SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 93,724 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 255,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 109,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 178,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 55,420 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

