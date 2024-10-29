SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 572,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

