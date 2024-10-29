SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 1,583,842 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 98,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPTL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,560. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

