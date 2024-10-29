SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,057,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,475 shares.The stock last traded at $29.13 and had previously closed at $29.14.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 235,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,071,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.