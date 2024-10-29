SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,115 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

