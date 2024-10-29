SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 306,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 82,313 shares.The stock last traded at $56.50 and had previously closed at $56.51.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 380,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.