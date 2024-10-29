Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 59.1% in October

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,762,100 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 1,735,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 476,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.54. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1 year low of 16.30 and a 1 year high of 25.10.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

