SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.63.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $171.01 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 25.9% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.