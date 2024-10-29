STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher purchased 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

