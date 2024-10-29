StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of SARO opened at $29.76 on Monday. StandardAero has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,447,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

