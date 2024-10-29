STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

STAR Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SFIGA stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

STAR Financial Group Company Profile

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

