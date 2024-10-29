STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend of $0.36

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SFIGA stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. STAR Financial Group has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
STAR Financial Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Ross Stores Positioned to Shine in the Holiday Shopping Season
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Albemarle Stock Call Options Surge: What It Means for Lithium
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.