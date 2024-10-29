Stephens Increases WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $34.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $31.33 on Monday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.82.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $243.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 215.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.