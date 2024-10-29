Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 29th (BE, BOOT, BY, COIN, GLPI, INCY, IVVD, LNR, MCD, SAFE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 29th:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$86.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

