Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 29th (BE, BOOT, BY, COIN, GLPI, INCY, IVVD, LNR, MCD, SAFE)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 29th:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$86.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.