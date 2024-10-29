StockNews.com Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Sell

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 196.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 111.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

