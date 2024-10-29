Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,201,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

