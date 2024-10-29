Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.17. 733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $160.73.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.