Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $227,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $56.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.