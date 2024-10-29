Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.24. 11,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,192. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

