Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 395,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,621. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.53 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

