Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. 2,344,662 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.