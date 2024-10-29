Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IGV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. 2,344,662 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
