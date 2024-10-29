Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total value of $277,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.80. 611,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,541. The company has a market cap of $288.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.30 and a 200-day moving average of $262.75. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.08 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

