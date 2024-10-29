Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 12,714 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,684,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

LIN opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.36. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $373.69 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

