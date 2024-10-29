Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,507,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,434,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.