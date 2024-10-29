Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Invests $860,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.