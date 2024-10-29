Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

