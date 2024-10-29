Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 349,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,620 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.44 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.