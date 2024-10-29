Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,251.34

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $73,251.34 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.71 or 0.03656788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00036865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

