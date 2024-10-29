Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.25. 2,173,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker has a 52-week low of $258.33 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

