SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

About SUIC Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SUIC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUIC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.