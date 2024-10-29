Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 6,986 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $583.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $414.04 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.