SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Up 1.8% This Week

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and $1.46 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 985,304,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,729,858 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

