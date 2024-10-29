Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $30.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.07. 554,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,982. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average is $544.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.00 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

