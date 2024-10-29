Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.00-82.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.15 billion. Sysco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.570-4.610 EPS.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,101. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. Sysco has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

