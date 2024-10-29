T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 59.4% in October

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 355,300 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 1,497,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,129. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. StockNews.com raised T2 Biosystems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.