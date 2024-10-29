Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.